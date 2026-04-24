The Butter In Culver's ButterBurgers Doesn't Go Where You Might Think

One of Culver's signature menu options is the ButterBurger. It sounds like something that was plucked out of the Harry Potter universe, meant to be paired with Butterbeer. The description could also lead one to believe that it's a burger patty slathered in a butter sauce or cooked in loads of butter, but that's not the case either. What gives Culver's ButterBurger its unique name is all in the bun.

The inside of the ButterBurger's top bun is lightly buttered, resulting in a delicious, golden-brown finish, similar to how your morning toast or bagel with butter turns out. Culver's was founded and is still based in Wisconsin, which is known as the Dairy State. The butter used on the burger comes from Alcam Creamery, a dairy just outside of Sauk City, the site of the fast food chain's flagship location. The inspiration for the ButterBurger also has a sentimental significance. Founder Craig Culver's mother used to butter burger buns, which is the origin of the sandwich, and the fast-food chain has used her technique since it opened in 1984.