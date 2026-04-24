The Butter In Culver's ButterBurgers Doesn't Go Where You Might Think
One of Culver's signature menu options is the ButterBurger. It sounds like something that was plucked out of the Harry Potter universe, meant to be paired with Butterbeer. The description could also lead one to believe that it's a burger patty slathered in a butter sauce or cooked in loads of butter, but that's not the case either. What gives Culver's ButterBurger its unique name is all in the bun.
The inside of the ButterBurger's top bun is lightly buttered, resulting in a delicious, golden-brown finish, similar to how your morning toast or bagel with butter turns out. Culver's was founded and is still based in Wisconsin, which is known as the Dairy State. The butter used on the burger comes from Alcam Creamery, a dairy just outside of Sauk City, the site of the fast food chain's flagship location. The inspiration for the ButterBurger also has a sentimental significance. Founder Craig Culver's mother used to butter burger buns, which is the origin of the sandwich, and the fast-food chain has used her technique since it opened in 1984.
What else to expect in a bite of Culver's ButterBurger
A buttery toasted bun is behind the ButterBurger's name, but what else comes on Culver's classic sandwich? Between the ButterBurger's buttered and toasted kaiser bun is a patty of never-frozen beef, raw red onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. You can customize your order with extra toppings such as bacon, lettuce, or mayonnaise. The ButterBurger is available as a single, double, or triple if you're really hungry. Culver's menu also includes the ButterBurger Cheese, which adds a slice of American cheese, but feel free to swap it for cheddar or Swiss instead. The restaurant sells the sandwich à la carte or as a Value Basket with a soft drink and a side of fries.
It's not only Culver's that slings burgers on buttered buns. The trend is popular across the Midwest, which is likely why the founder's mother did the same at home. If you find yourself in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, you could grab a butter burger at Solly's Grille. Butter burgers have been the eatery's claim to fame since it opened in 1936. Over in New York City, Butter Smash Burgers offers a halal smash burger version of the regional specialty at its two Manhattan locations. Or simply make one at home. Start with a simple smash burger recipe, then butter and toast the bun just like Culver's does.