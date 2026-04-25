Should You Drink Milk After The Expiration Date?

We've all experienced reaching for the milk in the fridge, only to discover the expiration date stamped on the carton has passed. While some of us might toss it right in the trash, others may be more willing to roll the dice on milk that's technically expired. But should you? It turns out the answer isn't so simple, and may depend on several factors about the packaging and the milk itself.

First, it's critical to understand precisely what the date on your milk is trying to communicate. Depending on where you live or buy your milk, you may see a "best if used by", "use by", and "sell by" date, all of which mean different things. "Best if used by" and "use by" are an indication of quality, suggesting when the milk will no longer be at the optimal quality it was when it was packaged. "Sell by" is geared instead toward grocery stores and other markets, aimed at helping them manage their inventory.

The messy truth about food "expiration dates" is that none explicitly label when milk is no longer safe or fit for consumption. That means it's typically safe to drink milk past the "expiration date," at least for a short period. This can be around three days for opened milk or up to a week with unopened cartons or containers. But before you just toss it down the hatch, you need to look for signs for spoilage.