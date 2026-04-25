The Best Cajun Restaurants In New Orleans, According To Emeril Lagasse

When it comes to tracking down truly classic Cajun foods in New Orleans, you could do worse than taking advice from Emeril Lagasse. Through his myriad restaurants and hours upon hours of television, Lagasse has brought Cajun and Creole cuisine to the broader public's attention more so than maybe anyone else in the contemporary culinary world.

Currently, Lagasse is partnering with Trombone Shorty (aka Troy Andrews) and Louisiana Fish Fry in a three-part video series, in which Lagasse and Andrews take to Lagasse's kitchen for some Cajun-inspired cooking that incorporates Louisiana Fish Fry products. Think shrimp boil and fried chicken. However, some foodies, before recreating these flavors at home, may want to get their first tastes of authentic Cajun cuisine right from the source — an excellent excuse to plan an upcoming trip to The Big Easy if I've ever heard one.

To make sure those individuals are headed to the right places, we asked Lagasse for his best recommendations for Cajun restaurants in New Orleans, the ones that are truly serving up the real deal. As far as authenticity in Cajun cuisine goes, he told us, "Cajun cuisine stems back to rural Louisiana so authentic Cajun cuisine really [relies] on preserving family traditions from southern [Louisiana]. Think dark roux's, stews, gumbos, andouille sausage, fish, game — it's very rustic and slow and low." Here are his top picks.