The Best Cajun Restaurants In New Orleans, According To Emeril Lagasse
When it comes to tracking down truly classic Cajun foods in New Orleans, you could do worse than taking advice from Emeril Lagasse. Through his myriad restaurants and hours upon hours of television, Lagasse has brought Cajun and Creole cuisine to the broader public's attention more so than maybe anyone else in the contemporary culinary world.
Currently, Lagasse is partnering with Trombone Shorty (aka Troy Andrews) and Louisiana Fish Fry in a three-part video series, in which Lagasse and Andrews take to Lagasse's kitchen for some Cajun-inspired cooking that incorporates Louisiana Fish Fry products. Think shrimp boil and fried chicken. However, some foodies, before recreating these flavors at home, may want to get their first tastes of authentic Cajun cuisine right from the source — an excellent excuse to plan an upcoming trip to The Big Easy if I've ever heard one.
To make sure those individuals are headed to the right places, we asked Lagasse for his best recommendations for Cajun restaurants in New Orleans, the ones that are truly serving up the real deal. As far as authenticity in Cajun cuisine goes, he told us, "Cajun cuisine stems back to rural Louisiana so authentic Cajun cuisine really [relies] on preserving family traditions from southern [Louisiana]. Think dark roux's, stews, gumbos, andouille sausage, fish, game — it's very rustic and slow and low." Here are his top picks.
Cochon
A Michelin-recognized restaurant, Cochon is helmed by Chef Donald Link, and the restaurant blends local, fresh products with traditional Cajun takes. The limited menu ranges from day to day, featuring regional specialties every American should try at least once. Expect items like fried alligator, fried chicken livers, gumbo, collard greens, grits, and more. If you're not familiar, the word "cochon," is French for "pig," and you'll see the word popping up a lot in Cajun cuisine, to refer to dishes such as cochon de lait (a slow-roasted suckling pig) — and yes, cochon is on the menu at the namesake restaurant.
Chef Emeril Lagasse noted that Link is doing "a great job" preserving traditional Cajun techniques, and that if you're in New Orleans and you're trying to create the perfect Cajun meal, you can't go wrong with the rabbit and dumplings, if you can catch it on the menu. You can also go to Cochon's sister restaurant, Cochon Butcher, and get the hot boudin or Cajun dog (and even if you don't go with Lagasse's recommendations, there's plenty to love at Cochon Butcher otherwise, with its menu that's sure to make any carnivore's mouth water).
(504) 588-2123
930 Tchoupitoulas, New Orleans, LA 70130
Toups' Meatery
While Toups' Meatery opened in 2012, under the leadership of Chef Isaac Toups, the Toups family itself has been cooking up classic Louisiana fare for centuries. Some of the restaurant's highlight dishes are also some of chef Emeril Lagasse's favorites, including the cracklings and meatery board.
"Issac Toups is one of my favorite chefs making real Cajun food in New Orleans. Issac is from Rayne, [Louisiana], which is the heart of Cajun country in Acadia Parish. His cracklings are the best in the city. He also does a pork chop that is fantastic. Issac always stays true to his roots so there is a lot of love in everything he makes," said Lagasse.
The meatery board is definitely a charcuterie-lovers' dream, featuring not only the famous cracklings, but also a boudin link, daily sausage, hog's head cheese, chicken liver mousse, cured meat, rillettes, house-made pickles, and focaccia (most of which you can also order a la carte, if you're so inclined).
(504) 252-4999
845 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119