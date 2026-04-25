Why The Kitchen Deserved Another Season, According To Fans
If you're an avid Food Network viewer, you've probably watched "The Kitchen" before. The concept is simple: Five foodie pros chat and cook while sharing recipes, kitchen tips, and food trends. The show launched in 2014 and had four fan-favorite hosts by its end — Geoffrey Zakarian, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, and Jeff Mauro. More than 2,000 recipes were featured, and the program welcomed guests from the culinary scene (like Martha Stewart) and beyond (like Daniel Radcliffe). Months after it was discontinued, some fans feel it's a show Food Network never should have cancelled.
After 40 seasons and more than 500 episodes, the Emmy-nominated series ended in December 2025. Some avid viewers seemed unable to understand why Food Network's "The Kitchen" was canceled. "I'm so devastated to see this show end," one Reddit user said. "I've met the cast a few times and they genuinely love each other and their fans. I look forward to watching this every weekend." Others miss getting regular kitchen inspo. "The food was great, I made so many recipes," another Redditor explained. "If I liked what they made, I'd go straight to the supermarket around the corner and try it out the same day. The hosts really made you want to cook."
We don't know why The Kitchen was cancelled, but viewers still miss it
It's unclear what happened to "The Kitchen." It aired after Food Network's ratings dipped in 2011 and contributed to the network's growth in the following decade. As of 2025, Food Network's viewership overall has gone down, so the show's end may have been necessary, despite its fandom.
It's possible that higher-ups felt the series already peaked, removing it from the roster of shows for more timely programming. According to Variety, a source close to production said the cancellation was due to "the network ... evaluating resources and its priorities heading into the new year's lineup of programming." But some fans theorize that it was a financially motivated decision. Considering the speculation around Alex Guarnaschelli leaving "The Kitchen" as a regular cohost years ago because the network couldn't afford to keep her, the show as a whole could have possibly gotten the axe over budget cuts, although that was never confirmed.
Some fans who miss "The Kitchen" resent Food Network's current programming, finding it limited to shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games." That said, fans will be glad to know that Food Network still occasionally airs reruns of "The Kitchen," so they can still catch some of their favorite old episodes whenever they're on. The series is also streaming on subscription services like HBO Max and Hulu (live TV add-on required), so diehards can pick and choose which episodes they watch if they have an account.