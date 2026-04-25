Why The Kitchen Deserved Another Season, According To Fans

It's unclear what happened to "The Kitchen." It aired after Food Network's ratings dipped in 2011 and contributed to the network's growth in the following decade. As of 2025, Food Network's viewership overall has gone down, so the show's end may have been necessary, despite its fandom.

It's possible that higher-ups felt the series already peaked, removing it from the roster of shows for more timely programming. According to Variety, a source close to production said the cancellation was due to "the network ... evaluating resources and its priorities heading into the new year's lineup of programming." But some fans theorize that it was a financially motivated decision. Considering the speculation around Alex Guarnaschelli leaving "The Kitchen" as a regular cohost years ago because the network couldn't afford to keep her, the show as a whole could have possibly gotten the axe over budget cuts, although that was never confirmed.

Some fans who miss "The Kitchen" resent Food Network's current programming, finding it limited to shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games." That said, fans will be glad to know that Food Network still occasionally airs reruns of "The Kitchen," so they can still catch some of their favorite old episodes whenever they're on. The series is also streaming on subscription services like HBO Max and Hulu (live TV add-on required), so diehards can pick and choose which episodes they watch if they have an account.