Why Alex Guarnaschelli Left The Kitchen & The Drama Surrounding Her Rumored Firing

First kicking off just after the new year in 2014, "The Kitchen" mixes the tropes of popular daytime talk shows with the flavor of a cooking show. And while most talk shows are hosted by comedians or entertainers like Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore, "The Kitchen" is presented by popular Food Network chefs. At its inception, those chefs were Sunny Anderson, Geoffrey Zakarian, Marcella Valladolid, Jeff Mauro, and Katie Lee Biegel.

Late in 2014, chef Alex Guarnaschelli made her first appearance on "The Kitchen," and a few years later became a regular host, eventually joining the crew in nearly every episode beginning in 2020. Then, in February of 2024, Guarnaschelli abruptly stopped appearing on the show, and before long there were rumblings that she'd been fired. Unfortunately, information on the unfolding drama at "The Kitchen" has been sparse, leading fans, critics, and bloggers like us to wonder what was really going on.

As the days following Guarnaschelli's departure became weeks, and then months, there was even more confusing news that made many wonder about Guarnaschelli's exit. Was it her own decision, or was she ditched for some unknown reason? Let's take a look back at the strange way that events surrounding Guarnaschelli leaving "The Kitchen" unfolded to see if we can get to the bottom of it all.