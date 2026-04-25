This Mexican-Inspired Dish Became A Cowboy Classic

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When you're riding through scrub brush on a long haul on horseback, you're going to need some solid food to keep you going, something that will last. That's what it was like for the cowboys of the 1800s. What cowboys ate on the trail may not be surprising — a lot of dried meat and dried fruits that wouldn't spoil. When it came to a cooked meal, beans were regularly on the menu because they could be stored dry for months or years and cooked up with water and spices to make a full meal. A popular cowboy meal that goes back centuries and remains a Tex-Mex and Mexican favorite is frijoles charros. "Frijoles" means "beans" in Spanish, and "charros" are the famed Mexican horsemen who ate them, as did American cowboys. If you're unfamiliar with charros, their legacy dates back to the Spanish conquest, when horses were likely first brought to the Americas.

Simply put, frijoles charros are stewed beans cooked with spices, maybe a little bacon, and other proteins. They've become a cornerstone of Tex-Mex cooking, either as a side dish or a main. When we think of Tex-Mex food, the "Tex" for Texas comes first, but perhaps it should be Mex-Tex, because Texas was actually part of Mexico until 1836. A lot of Tex-Mex, New Mexican, and Northern Mexican food comes from indigenous cooking, which inspired many of the dishes cowboys ate in the Old West. Beans often played a central role in these meals because their high protein content could fuel a long day of work.