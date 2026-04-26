Martha Stewart's Beef With Donald Trump Goes Way Back (Even Before His Presidency)

In a simpler time, Martha Stewart and Donald Trump were merely pop-culture figures, bolstering their names into global brands, and getting into the occasional beef in the process. The origin of the pair's tiff lies in the 2005 TV show, "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart." The spinoff of Trump's popular reality competition failed to get good ratings and wasn't renewed for a second season. A fiery back-and-forth erupted between Stewart and Trump in early 2006 when the lifestyle guru told Newsweek that her show tanked because Trump refused to let his version of the NBC series wind down. Stewart claimed she was told she'd get to "fire" Trump on the new show. Instead, the original and spinoff ended up competing for viewership. "Having two 'Apprentices' was as unfair to him as it was unfair to me," she said. "But Donald really wanted to stay on."

Stewart's public mention of the proposed on-screen firing became a major point of contention. "It's about time you started taking responsibility for your failed version of 'The Apprentice,'" the property mogul responded in a letter. In their initial barbs, both celebrities expressed disappointment at the other's conduct. "My great loyalty to you has gone totally unappreciated," contended Trump. Stewart called his letter "mean-spirited and reckless," saying she couldn't believe her "long-time friend Donald Trump" had written it. Trump remains among the famous people Stewart can't stand. Her not-so-secret beef with fellow culinary icon Ina Garten is the only other feud that seems to go back as far.