Martha Vs Ina: Why The Beef Between The Culinary Icons Is So Complicated

Two giants of the cooking and lifestyle world, Martha Stewart and Ina Garten are known to be peers and even friends. Yet, a profile on Garten that came out in The New Yorker — promoting her 2024 memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens" – revealed that there may be some beef between the two. Both TV personalities became famous in the '90s (Stewart first, with her magazine "Martha Stewart Living" in 1990, and Garten second, with the release of "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" in 1999). Stewart and Garten both have very different cooking styles – the former known for professional techniques and global inspirations, and the latter for simple cooking and familiar fare.

The beef among these icons comes from an alleged break in their friendship. In the profile by The New Yorker, Stewart revealed: "When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, [Garten] stopped talking to me ... I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly." Garten denied this and claimed that a more natural separation occurred when Stewart bought a property in Bedford, New York, and spent much of her time there. Regardless, it seems the two have not been as close since around 2005, when Stewart was convicted.