Ditch The Foil: You Should Be Using This When Roasting Potatoes Instead

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Roasted potatoes can be a weeknight staple or a special weekend home brunch treat to enjoy with some eggs and bacon. They're super versatile — minimum work with maximum flavor. But if you've been defaulting to aluminum foil every time you line a baking sheet to prep your potatoes, you may be losing some flavor, meanwhile making the whole process more difficult than it needs to be. The upgrade you need is parchment paper, and once you make the switch, you won't look back.

Let's start with the main reasons why: Aluminum foil isn't really designed to be a non-stick surface. Even if it's covered in oil, the starch and moisture in potatoes will easily and stubbornly stick to it. Parchment paper, on the other hand, is made with cellulose — it's basically wood pulp paper that's been treated with food-grade silicone and can handle temperatures of 425 degrees Fahrenheit or more, so it works great for potatoes.

When it comes time for the cook, there are some roasted veggie secrets — like you may just want some citrus or another acidic component. Aluminum foil reacts with acid and can add a metallic taste, while parchment paper is non-reactive, so you'll just get all the flavor without the unwanted taste (like the inside of a can). While cooking in parchment paper may not give you the extremely crisped edges that aluminum foil and some oil can, there are some tips to getting the most out of your parchment-cooked potatoes (more on that below), and the cleanup is always easy.