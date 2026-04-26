How Long Is Frozen Ground Beef Safe To Eat?

Freezing meat and other proteins can be a great way to save money by buying in bulk and to ensure you always have something stashed away for an impromptu meal. However, even the most conscientious cooks can sometimes find a package of ground beef that's slid to the back of the freezer and hid out there far longer than anticipated. This has likely led many to wonder how long that frozen meat is safe to eat. Luckily, health authorities say you're almost always good to go, with a few important caveats.

According to the USDA, ground beef that has been properly packaged and frozen will be safe to eat indefinitely. This means that, even if that forgotten package of hamburger meat had been sitting there through multiple grilling seasons, it's still unlikely to make you sick. However, it's critical to store the ground beef properly, by carefully wrapping it in plastic wrap, foil, or freezer paper, or using a freezer-safe container or bag. Also, portion it appropriately first; otherwise, you're freezing ground beef the wrong way.

Although the ground beef might be safe to eat as long as it's kept frozen, home cooks should be aware that quality does degrade over time, even in the freezer. To avoid this, food safety experts suggest using any frozen ground beef within four months, ideally after gently defrosting it in the refrigerator. Luckily, there are dozens of ground beef recipes everyone will love, ensuring it's easy to make use of your beef as it nears the deadline.