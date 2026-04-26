What Happened To Coldest Water Bottles After Shark Tank?

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From Hydroflask to Stanley, plenty of water bottle brands exist on the market already. Even the Clean Hydration Company, which appeared on "Shark Tank" back when it went by Clean Bottle, is still around. (Today, it boasts a presence in thousands of stores across multiple countries.) Despite competing in a saturated space, the minds behind a company called Coldest stepped on to the "Shark Tank" stage in Season 15, Episode 15 to pitch their insulated stainless steel water bottles.

The Florida-based company was founded in the mid-2010s by twin brothers Joe and David Ahmad, who wanted to use their engineering experience to produce the coldest water bottles possible. They started in a garage, and in 2020 their company began to take off. Before getting spotlighted on "Shark Tank" it had already gained traction on Amazon and through social media marketing.

When trying to win over the Sharks, the brothers boasted that they tested 50 other competitors to make sure they had what they considered the best product on the market. Their bottle, according to the founders, could keep liquids cold for 36 hours or longer and was completely leak proof. The success of this first product inspired them to create more items for the Coldest line, including hydration packets, pillows, dog beds, and dog bowls. Ultimately, the twins didn't secure a deal, but did that spell failure in the aftermath?