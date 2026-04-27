This May Be One Of The Unhealthiest Peanut Butter Brands You Can Buy

Walmart's Great Value brand has a lot of surprisingly good products, with some copycats that are better than the real thing. There are also, unfortunately, some duds in its lineup, including what might be one of the unhealthiest peanut butter brands on grocery shelves.

According to the label, a two-tablespoon serving of Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter has 15 grams of fat, of which 2.5 grams is saturated fat. It also contains 135 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of dietary fiber, and 2 grams of added sugar. The fat content is comparable to healthier options, but it's everything else that makes Great Value less healthy. If you're looking to have less of those in the food you eat, add the peanut butter to your list of Great Value products to avoid at Walmart. For comparison, Crazy Richard's 100% Peanuts! Natural Peanut Butter has 0 grams of sodium, 3 grams of dietary fiber, and 0 grams of added sugar.

You could also try going with a healthier nut butter. According to legacy data at the USDA's FoodData Central, almond butter has a lot more to offer on the nutritional end than unsalted peanut butter does, pound-for-pound. Almond butter contains significantly more dietary fiber, calcium, iron, potassium, manganese, and vitamin E, while also having less sodium and saturated fat. Peanut butter does contain more protein, but barely so; 100 grams of peanut butter has 22.2 grams of protein to almond butter's 20.8 grams.