Midwesterners Love This Regional Ice Cream Brand

If you've spent any time in the Midwest, more specifically in Cincinnati, you've probably heard the name Graeter's. The ice cream brand is intertwined with the Ohio city's history, and dates all the way back to 1870, when Louis Charles Graeter started selling ice cream out of carts on the street. Patrons loved Graeter's extra-creamy, dense ice cream, made using the traditional French Pot crafting method — a process that involves a metal pot spinning in a frozen brine as blades churn the ice cream mixture. Over 150 years later, customers are still eating up Graeter's product (including Bobby Flay, who says it's the store bought ice cream he swears by).

Graeter's has over 30 flavors to suit a variety of palates. Alongside classics like cookie dough, mint chip, and butter pecan, the regional chain offers more unique scoops. One Cincinnati-themed flavor is called Skyline Spice. This homage to the city's famous Skyline Chili features Skyline's secret spice mix and oyster crackers. While it may seem like an odd combination, one customer review called it "uniquely amazing."

Another locally inspired offering is Buckeye Blitz, a nod to the famous candy and Ohio State University. It includes peanut butter cookie dough and dark chocolate chips mixed into peanut butter chocolate ice cream. "Truly the best ice cream I have ever tried," raved one happy customer (via Graeter's). It's nearly impossible to rank them, but Buckeye Blitz was number two on our ranking of every Graeter's ice cream flavor.