The Memphis BBQ Restaurant Guy Fieri Keeps Returning To
After nearly two decades of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," celebrity chef and host Guy Fieri has tasted the U.S. from coast to coast. With more than 40 seasons under his belt, he has a spot for every craving in every place imaginable. But only some eateries bring Fieri back for a second round (or more!). Take Memphis Barbecue Co. for instance, which is located in Horn Lake, Mississippi near the Tennessee border. The crew has visited multiple times, wowing Fieri with all sorts of meats and sides, like oversized cheese fritters. And we don't blame Fieri either, the barbecue spot is actually one of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" restaurants in the state in our book.
There's plenty to explore on Memphis Barbecue Co.'s menu, and Fieri set out to taste as much as possible. The eatery was featured in DDD episodes like "Deep-Fried All Stars" and "Surf 'N' Turf Jackpot." Fieri raved about the baby back ribs, as well as the cheese fritters, which he called "nuts" before praising their garlicky notes, quality Swiss cheese, and crunchy texture.
Barbecue classics aside, there are also unexpected menu items you won't want to miss. Take the over-the-top Crunch Burger, crowned with massive, shatteringly crisp pork rinds. It's easily one of the best BBQ dishes we've seen on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Fieri said the burger was "cooked perfectly" when he tasted it and the "extra little crunch out of the chicharrón really sealed the deal. We're betting it's one of the craziest foods Fieri has ever eaten.
Guy Fieri is one of many who swear by Memphis Barbecue Co
World BBQ Champion Melissa Cookston is at Memphis Barbecue Co.'s helm. She's a decorated pitmaster, having won multiple awards for whole hog barbecue and is even a judge on Netflix's "Barbecue Showdown." She's also written three cookbooks and appeared on "Chopped" and "BBQ Pitmasters" in addition to Guy Fieri's series. The restaurant itself has won thousands of accolades, including 10 World Championships, since it opened in 2011. Chalk it up to the fresh, quality meat that's smoked over hard wood for hours before being served.
The resto is most famous for its championship-winning ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and house sausage. The BBQ shrimp is also a drool-worthy highlight that was brought back to the menu, alongside grits, by popular demand. Of course, the barbecue is cooked daily. The ribs are made in batches multiple times a day so they're as fresh as possible when they hit the table.
Diners say the resto is well worth the hype. "We had the fried green tomatoes, dry rub ribs, pulled chicken, and burnt ends with okra and red beans and rice. So, so good!" wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "I have had ribs all over the South. Sorry Texas, M-BBQ wins. Pulled pork? Winner! Mustard greens? What can I say!" raved another. "This restaurant is one of my absolute favorites worldwide ... The ribs, burger, catfish, pulled pork, and burnt ends offer world-class flavor, and the BBQ mix plate is perfect for enjoying the variety," asserted another. So if you want to try the spot Fieri and everyone is raving about, next time you're in Memphis, pop over the border to Horn Lake, Mississippi.