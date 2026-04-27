The Memphis BBQ Restaurant Guy Fieri Keeps Returning To

After nearly two decades of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," celebrity chef and host Guy Fieri has tasted the U.S. from coast to coast. With more than 40 seasons under his belt, he has a spot for every craving in every place imaginable. But only some eateries bring Fieri back for a second round (or more!). Take Memphis Barbecue Co. for instance, which is located in Horn Lake, Mississippi near the Tennessee border. The crew has visited multiple times, wowing Fieri with all sorts of meats and sides, like oversized cheese fritters. And we don't blame Fieri either, the barbecue spot is actually one of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" restaurants in the state in our book.

There's plenty to explore on Memphis Barbecue Co.'s menu, and Fieri set out to taste as much as possible. The eatery was featured in DDD episodes like "Deep-Fried All Stars" and "Surf 'N' Turf Jackpot." Fieri raved about the baby back ribs, as well as the cheese fritters, which he called "nuts" before praising their garlicky notes, quality Swiss cheese, and crunchy texture.

Barbecue classics aside, there are also unexpected menu items you won't want to miss. Take the over-the-top Crunch Burger, crowned with massive, shatteringly crisp pork rinds. It's easily one of the best BBQ dishes we've seen on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Fieri said the burger was "cooked perfectly" when he tasted it and the "extra little crunch out of the chicharrón really sealed the deal. We're betting it's one of the craziest foods Fieri has ever eaten.