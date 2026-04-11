The Best BBQ Dishes We've Seen On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

If there's one thing that Guy Fieri knows backward and forward, it's meat. From developing the perfect cheeseburger recipe to crafting his own line of designer barbecue sauces, Fieri is clearly a man who knows his way around a firepit — especially considering the dozens of barbecue restaurants he's eaten at over the past two decades on his hit TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

So when Fieri singles out a dish for being an exceptional example of barbecue, you know he's talking from a deep reservoir of knowledge, not to mention a very full belly. In fact, Fieri is even in the Barbecue Hall of Fame! And that begs the question: out of all those barbecue dishes he's sampled, which ones truly rise above the others according to Fieri's educated taste buds?

From brisket and burnt ends to hot links and — believe it or not — ramen, here's a look at the best barbecue dishes ever featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," straight from the source.