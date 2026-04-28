4 Ways Beginners Can Easily Identify Quality Whiskey

Your first time picking out a bottle at the liquor store can be a little intimidating. Some of us pick out wine based on pretty labels, but this method becomes a bit tricky when it comes to whiskey. While there are certainly exceptions, many brands stick with more minimalist and traditional labels, and you'll end up staring at a sea of honey brown liquids. So, what is a total whiskey amateur to do?

Instead of getting overwhelmed trying to decipher the differences between all the different types of whiskey, you actually don't need to know a lot about the spirit to pick out a decent bottle. If you come armed with a few pieces of knowledge on brands, color, clarity, and labels, you can quickly filter through the bottles that should remain on the bottom shelf. Knowing the difference between blended whiskey and single malt, Bourbon vs. scotch — all of this is important, but you don't need to learn everything right off the bat.

Luckily, more expensive doesn't always mean better. Know that at almost every price point, you can find a solid bottle, and selection in the $25 to $60 range is a good price point to look at. Over time, you'll come to develop your personal taste in whiskey and know what varieties and flavors you like. Starting out is all about discovering your preferences and making sure you don't get turned off by the spirit from bad, cheap brands.