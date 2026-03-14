What's The Best-Selling Whiskey Brand In The US?

Whiskey, or whisky depending on the origins of a particular bottle, is one of the most popular liquors in the world, and for good reason. This smooth distilled drink comes in over a dozen unique varieties, and a globe-spanning list of countries specialize in making it, from Canada to Ireland to Japan, and many of them are worth trying. While various brands of whiskey and bourbon fly off the shelves across continents, one brand reigns supreme in the United States: Jack Daniel's. According to a report from Royal Batch, which analyzed liquor sales data in the U.S., Jack Daniel's was the third-best-selling liquor brand in 2025. It won the national whiskey war by beating out major competitors like Jim Beam and Maker's Mark.

Jack Daniel's is the oldest registered distillery in the country, and the iconic Tennessee brand is one of the best-selling American whiskeys in the world. In 2025, over 14 million bottles of Jack were sold globally, according to Vinepair, which actually puts it behind one of its main American competitors, Jim Beam. In its home country, however, Jack Daniel's stays on top, with its instantly recognizable square bottles a mainstay in many Stateside liquor cabinets.