What's The Best-Selling Whiskey Brand In The US?
Whiskey, or whisky depending on the origins of a particular bottle, is one of the most popular liquors in the world, and for good reason. This smooth distilled drink comes in over a dozen unique varieties, and a globe-spanning list of countries specialize in making it, from Canada to Ireland to Japan, and many of them are worth trying. While various brands of whiskey and bourbon fly off the shelves across continents, one brand reigns supreme in the United States: Jack Daniel's. According to a report from Royal Batch, which analyzed liquor sales data in the U.S., Jack Daniel's was the third-best-selling liquor brand in 2025. It won the national whiskey war by beating out major competitors like Jim Beam and Maker's Mark.
Jack Daniel's is the oldest registered distillery in the country, and the iconic Tennessee brand is one of the best-selling American whiskeys in the world. In 2025, over 14 million bottles of Jack were sold globally, according to Vinepair, which actually puts it behind one of its main American competitors, Jim Beam. In its home country, however, Jack Daniel's stays on top, with its instantly recognizable square bottles a mainstay in many Stateside liquor cabinets.
Jack Daniel's is a true American classic
It's no surprise to see Jack Daniel's so high on the sales charts. The company has been commercially bottling whiskey since 1866 and has long been synonymous with American whiskey abroad. Although decent whiskey is the kind of liquor you should just drink straight, "Jack and Coke" is an extremely popular drink order, and an extremely simple mixed drink. The combination makes a lot of sense, as Jack has a slight caramel flavor, thanks to the maple charcoal used in distillation that marries really well with cola. Coke isn't the only beverage that mixes well with Jack Daniel's, either — lemonade, ginger beer, and soda water are also worthwhile J.D. pairings.
Another aspect of Jack Daniel's appeal is the variety of its offerings. While the standard Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is the brand's top seller, in our ranking of 22 Jack Daniel's bottles, we found that the brand is at its best when it gets a little fancy via limited releases and specialty bottles. A review from Bourbon & Banter noted that the brand's 10-year and 12-year whiskeys are evidence that "Jack Daniel's is best at higher proofs". Having over 150 years in the bottling business is no joke, and Jack proves that many of its whiskeys are sophisticated enough to stand on their own.