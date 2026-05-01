This Simple Request Gets You A Tastier McDonald's Egg McMuffin
Fast food connoisseurs can debate for days over which chain makes the best burger. But when it comes to breakfast, McDonald's is among the most beloved. With crispy hash browns, extensive coffees, and various breakfast sandwiches, there's plenty for early risers to order. The egg McMuffin — which contains Canadian bacon, egg, and American cheese on a buttered English muffin — is arguably the most iconic item in the lineup, and it's been part of the morning repertoire since 1972. While it's delicious as-is, ex-McDonald's chef Mike Haracz has a hack for making it even better.
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"The round eggs that are used on the egg McMuffin are not seasoned," Haracz explains in a TikTok video. "One could simply use salt, but instead of that, ask for the grill seasoning, which is what goes on the cheeseburgers, hamburgers, all that stuff. It is salt and pepper; a little shot of that on your breakfast sandwich makes it that much more tasty."
The grill seasoning doesn't have any fancy ingredients, but there is a specific ratio of salt to black pepper that the chain relies on for optimal flavor. According to Haracz, "it's 86% salt, 14% pepper." While it's a go-to for all the beef items, some customers allege that it works wonders on McNuggets and other chicken items, too.
Request grill seasoning and more to improve McDonald's McMuffins (or make one yourself)
Some people doubt their local store would accommodate Haracz's McDonald's breakfast hack. "My experience ... is that the employees lack the knowledge to do what you are asking for," one TikTok user commented. Others tried with no luck: "Tried the grill seasoning and they turned us down. Said they have no idea what we are talking about," another diner alleged. If this happens to you, ask for salt and pepper packets on the side to season the egg yourself.
You can further customize a McMuffin with condiments (like ketchup) or another meat, like bacon. There are more ornate hacks to consider, too. For instance, add a hash brown for a starchy, crunchy bonus. Some swear by adding grape jelly as well for contrasting sweetness.
You can also make the sandwich yourself. Simply toast and butter an English muffin, cook one to two eggs (try over easy or sunny-side up instead of the precooked McDonald's breakfast egg for a different experience), and layer the cheese between the hot egg and pan-fried Canadian bacon so it melts. If you like sausage, use our copycat McDonald's sausage McMuffin with egg recipe as a starting point. You could also add a chicken patty and syrup to the handheld for a chicken-and-waffles-inspired spin.