This Simple Request Gets You A Tastier McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Fast food connoisseurs can debate for days over which chain makes the best burger. But when it comes to breakfast, McDonald's is among the most beloved. With crispy hash browns, extensive coffees, and various breakfast sandwiches, there's plenty for early risers to order. The egg McMuffin — which contains Canadian bacon, egg, and American cheese on a buttered English muffin — is arguably the most iconic item in the lineup, and it's been part of the morning repertoire since 1972. While it's delicious as-is, ex-McDonald's chef Mike Haracz has a hack for making it even better.

"The round eggs that are used on the egg McMuffin are not seasoned," Haracz explains in a TikTok video. "One could simply use salt, but instead of that, ask for the grill seasoning, which is what goes on the cheeseburgers, hamburgers, all that stuff. It is salt and pepper; a little shot of that on your breakfast sandwich makes it that much more tasty."

The grill seasoning doesn't have any fancy ingredients, but there is a specific ratio of salt to black pepper that the chain relies on for optimal flavor. According to Haracz, "it's 86% salt, 14% pepper." While it's a go-to for all the beef items, some customers allege that it works wonders on McNuggets and other chicken items, too.