How To Hack The McDonald's Breakfast Menu To Start Your Day With More Protein
Protein is popping up in everything these days, from soda and cookies to kettle corn and bottled water. You'll also find plenty of protein-packed items in the McDonald's breakfast menu, provided that you know what to look for. Mashed recently spoke with Gina Hardy, vice president of U.S. marketing and menu strategy at the chain, who shared ways to hack the menu by incorporating protein-rich ingredients. In our exclusive chat, Hardy also highlighted breakfast items that feature the highest amounts of the nutrient.
Adding a fresh-cracked egg (listed as a round egg when ordering online) to any of McDonald's breakfast offerings will increase your protein intake by 7 grams. The extra protein is one difference between McDonald's folded and round eggs (the cooking method is another). Canadian bacon is also a good protein-rich candidate, as it provides an extra 3 grams to whatever you're eating. You can customize your meal in the dropdown menus when ordering from the app, and some items are even labeled with their protein content for easier identification. Hardy tells us that these labels allow you to protein-maxx your meal when using the kiosk or ordering from a cashier in-store.
Which McDonald's breakfast items have the most protein?
When it comes to McDonald's most protein-packed breakfast item, the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel clocks in at 34 grams per sandwich. McDonald's offered breakfast bagel sandwiches in the past, but the chain only recently made them available at all locations. McDonald's vice president of U.S. marketing and menu strategy, Gina Hardy, also gave us a few more nutrient-dense items to look for on the breakfast menu. For instance, the chain's classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese McMuffin offers 18 grams of protein, while the Egg McMuffin contains 17 grams. If you're prioritizing the nutrient in your diet, Hardy also recommends the Egg & Cheese McMuffin (14 grams of protein), Sausage Burrito (13 grams), and Egg Biscuit (11 grams).
Though all food trends should be viewed through a lens of reasonability, protein is an undisputed powerhouse nutrient. It can boost the health of bones and muscles while also reducing food cravings and enhancing metabolic function. It's nice to know that you can snag protein-rich breakfast foods at McDonald's, but getting protein from numerous sources, including plants, is best for a balanced diet.