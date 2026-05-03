How To Hack The McDonald's Breakfast Menu To Start Your Day With More Protein

Protein is popping up in everything these days, from soda and cookies to kettle corn and bottled water. You'll also find plenty of protein-packed items in the McDonald's breakfast menu, provided that you know what to look for. Mashed recently spoke with Gina Hardy, vice president of U.S. marketing and menu strategy at the chain, who shared ways to hack the menu by incorporating protein-rich ingredients. In our exclusive chat, Hardy also highlighted breakfast items that feature the highest amounts of the nutrient.

Adding a fresh-cracked egg (listed as a round egg when ordering online) to any of McDonald's breakfast offerings will increase your protein intake by 7 grams. The extra protein is one difference between McDonald's folded and round eggs (the cooking method is another). Canadian bacon is also a good protein-rich candidate, as it provides an extra 3 grams to whatever you're eating. You can customize your meal in the dropdown menus when ordering from the app, and some items are even labeled with their protein content for easier identification. Hardy tells us that these labels allow you to protein-maxx your meal when using the kiosk or ordering from a cashier in-store.