What Live Seafood Tanks Could Reveal About A Restaurant

If you've ever been to Red Lobster, you've probably noticed a lot of locations have tanks with live lobsters out front. You can pick one out yourself and have a meal with peak freshness, which is why the chain is recognized for its high-quality seafood. A commitment to freshness isn't the only thing you can expect from restaurants with live seafood tanks, however; in fact, you can tell a lot about an establishment based on its tanks.

In general, a live seafood tank suggests that the restaurant cares about the customer experience — with an emphasis on "experience." It's said that frozen seafood is often better than fresh unless you're buying it from the source, which these restaurants would technically fall under. Sure, you may not have seen the fishermen pull it out of the ocean, but being able to see the fish alive and swimming before they're cooked makes the tank seafood at restaurants seem much fresher. At the same time, customers at these establishments often have the privilege of picking out the exact fish that'll be served to them, so the meal feels more personalized.

There's also an inherent sense of luxury that comes with these tanks. Not only is the maintenance of a live seafood tank a significant expense, but the cost of acquiring the equipment itself and shipping live seafood to the restaurant also adds up. This tells you that the establishment is willing to invest in something that isn't strictly necessary, but helps heighten the dining experience. It might not always feel like fine dining, but it always makes you feel a little more important.