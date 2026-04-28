AMC's New Shrek Popcorn Bucket Design Is ... A Choice

Popcorn became a staple cinema snack around the time of the Great Depression, and these days, we can't imagine watching a movie without it. The rise of novelty popcorn buckets, however, is a more recent occurrence, and advertisers have entered a sort of arms race when it comes to these creations. We're anticipating that AMC Theatre's latest bucket design is bound to turn heads, but not for the reasons you may think. In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Shrek," the movie that made the world fall in love with a charming green ogre, the theater chain will be releasing a specialty popcorn bucket.

The theater chain shared news of the bucket on Instagram, which presented The Outhouse Popcorn Collection in all its glory. The bucket, which can accommodate a large order of the classic snack, features a wood-colored outhouse design and comes with a small Shrek figurine. With openings on the top and side, the bucket is designed for easy snacking while also providing a place for the diminutive figurine to do his imaginary business.

As for what fans think about the novelty bucket, one enthusiastic commenter wrote, "I NEED THIS," while another proclaimed, "I want it sooooo bad." Many moviegoers are willing to shell out big bucks for these items just for their own satisfaction, while others anticipate making a splash in the collectibles market.