AMC's New Shrek Popcorn Bucket Design Is ... A Choice
Popcorn became a staple cinema snack around the time of the Great Depression, and these days, we can't imagine watching a movie without it. The rise of novelty popcorn buckets, however, is a more recent occurrence, and advertisers have entered a sort of arms race when it comes to these creations. We're anticipating that AMC Theatre's latest bucket design is bound to turn heads, but not for the reasons you may think. In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Shrek," the movie that made the world fall in love with a charming green ogre, the theater chain will be releasing a specialty popcorn bucket.
The theater chain shared news of the bucket on Instagram, which presented The Outhouse Popcorn Collection in all its glory. The bucket, which can accommodate a large order of the classic snack, features a wood-colored outhouse design and comes with a small Shrek figurine. With openings on the top and side, the bucket is designed for easy snacking while also providing a place for the diminutive figurine to do his imaginary business.
As for what fans think about the novelty bucket, one enthusiastic commenter wrote, "I NEED THIS," while another proclaimed, "I want it sooooo bad." Many moviegoers are willing to shell out big bucks for these items just for their own satisfaction, while others anticipate making a splash in the collectibles market.
Despite increasing movie theater prices, novelty buckets remain popular
If you've ever wondered why movie theater food is so expensive, reasons range from inflation to price gouging. When coupled with ever-rising ticket costs, many consumers are being priced out of the theater experience, and most theaters these days see far fewer customers as a result. Based on waning business, novelty buckets like the "Shrek" Outhouse Popcorn Collectible could be a way to get more butts in seats, or (more cynically) a way for theaters to charge for something that would normally be included in the price of your popcorn.
Be that as it may, we don't blame you if you want this bizarre item, especially if you're a fan of the "Shrek" franchise. The bucket will go on sale at AMC theaters nationwide starting May 1, while the original "Shrek" film will return to screens on May 15. Like other novelty buckets, we anticipate that this boggy baby will sell out fast. Accordingly, you may want to purchase your bucket prior to the movie's release, as there's no telling how long supplies will last. And if you need inspiration for the rest of your food selection while celebrating the film's 25th anniversary, here's our ranking of popular movie theater snacks from worst to first.