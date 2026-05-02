The Flavor-Packed Spice Paste That Elevates Mexican Tacos

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If you love Mexican food, it is inevitable that at some point you will partake in tacos, whether at a restaurant or at a friend's family home. You may notice that some versions contain meat stewed in a rich, terracotta-colored sauce that gives them a more satisfying taste. This is due to the very spice that lends this sauce its deep, warm color: annatto seeds, also known as achiote. These seeds are commonly processed into a paste that is used in various cuisines around the world.

Achiote paste is used in many classic Mexican preparations like cochinita pibil and recipes for tacos al pastor. On its own, the taste of annatto has been described variously as earthy, nutty, slightly peppery, and mildly spicy. It combines perfectly with the other ingredients commonly included in achiote paste. Along with the seeds, it often includes oregano, cumin, allspice, and garlic. A popular brand for ready-made achiote paste is El Yucateco, which you can order on Amazon. You may also find similar offerings at such retailers as Target and Walmart, depending on your location.

If you would like to make your own homemade achiote paste, various online recipes exist. In addition to assorted spices, they may include a sour liquid like vinegar or bitter orange juice to help lend moisture and a tangy flavor.