This Rich, Flavor-Packed Butter Elevates Any Steak

There's no shortage of ways to elevate a steak. You can marinate it in a mix of seasonings and sauces, serve it with some delicious mushrooms, coat it in a classic sauce, or pair it with lobster tail. One of the simplest methods to crank up the volume on a perfectly cooked steak, though, is to add some flavored butter. Garlic and herbs provide distinctive flavor, and a smear of horseradish butter will give steak a spicy kick, but if you want to experience total luxury, opt for truffle butter.

Steak itself is rich in umami, that savory fifth flavor profile that joins sweet, salty, sour, and bitter on the tongue. Truffles, a type of underground fungi related to mushrooms (which are also umami powerhouses), give the meat an extra boost of this flavor. They taste earthy, musky, or even downright funky, and butter absorbs these wonderful flavor notes. When it melts over a warm steak, the essence of truffle touches everything, while the butter further enhances the meat's fat.

There's hardly a cut that wouldn't taste divine with a spoonful of this butter, whether you like a pan-seared filet mignon, grilled ribeye, or seared flat iron steak. Top off the meat with some truffle butter while it's resting so it can melt and create a delicious crust.