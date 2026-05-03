This Rich, Flavor-Packed Butter Elevates Any Steak
There's no shortage of ways to elevate a steak. You can marinate it in a mix of seasonings and sauces, serve it with some delicious mushrooms, coat it in a classic sauce, or pair it with lobster tail. One of the simplest methods to crank up the volume on a perfectly cooked steak, though, is to add some flavored butter. Garlic and herbs provide distinctive flavor, and a smear of horseradish butter will give steak a spicy kick, but if you want to experience total luxury, opt for truffle butter.
Steak itself is rich in umami, that savory fifth flavor profile that joins sweet, salty, sour, and bitter on the tongue. Truffles, a type of underground fungi related to mushrooms (which are also umami powerhouses), give the meat an extra boost of this flavor. They taste earthy, musky, or even downright funky, and butter absorbs these wonderful flavor notes. When it melts over a warm steak, the essence of truffle touches everything, while the butter further enhances the meat's fat.
There's hardly a cut that wouldn't taste divine with a spoonful of this butter, whether you like a pan-seared filet mignon, grilled ribeye, or seared flat iron steak. Top off the meat with some truffle butter while it's resting so it can melt and create a delicious crust.
Truffle butter won't break the bank
If you're afraid that truffle butter will eat up your entire grocery budget, don't worry. It's actually pretty affordable compared to what you'd spend on actual truffles, which are incredibly pricey. As of this writing, D'Artagnan-brand truffle butter (one of the varieties Ina Garten uses) starts at $25.99 for 9 ounces, while 1 ounce of fresh truffle sells for about $80. If your grocery store sells this condiment, it will likely be with the rest of the butter or near the specialty cheese. You can also order it online.
To make this butter at home, you'll need truffle oil or a jarred, shaved version of the fungi. Simply mix these with some softened butter and a little salt until everything is incorporated. Form the butter into a log shape, secure it in parchment paper, and refrigerate it until you're ready to melt it onto your steak. If you're fortunate enough to get your hands on the real thing, making butter is an excellent way to preserve the flavor since fresh truffles are highly perishable. In this case, you just need butter, shaved or finely chopped truffle pieces, and salt.
This butter isn't just great over steaks but also on classic steakhouse accompaniments, like mashed potatoes, asparagus, and even in macaroni and cheese. So, if it melts onto your plate and side dishes, even better.