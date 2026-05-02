How To Quickly Defrost Steak In A Pinch

Anyone who has ever cooked a steak has probably felt that moment of terror when they realize they forgot to defrost it. It's one of the biggest mistakes people make with frozen steaks, and defrosting your steak too quickly can mess up the texture or even make it unsafe to eat. But while there are plenty of ways to defrost your steak, there's one method that will have your sirloin ready to sear within half an hour. According to Nick's Kitchen, the key to safely but quickly defrosting steak is cold water.

Here's how: First, grab a sealed, air-tight steak (either vacuum-sealed or Ziplock is fine, just make sure it's properly closed to prevent bacteria) and put it in a big bowl in your sink. Fill it up with cold water (warm water is dangerous as it promotes bacteria growth, yuck), and either swap out the water every five minutes or let it trickle over so you're keeping the water consistently cold. While the exact time depends on the thickness of the steak, you should have a grill-ready cut of beef within 30 minutes.