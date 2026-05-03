Here's What You Should Know About Costco Canada's 'Blueberry' Bagels

Costco members typically love the store's baked goods, and we're no exception. We once gave its blueberry muffin the highest honor among popular Costco bakery items ranked worst to best. But across the northern border, Canadian Costco shoppers have noticed a disturbing tidbit about the store's "blueberry" bagels — they don't actually contain blueberries. Instead, they're made with an artificial mixture to mimic the tiny fruit's taste. "This dietitian is not buying these blueberry bagels," said Instagram user @nutritionbynaz, who discovered the ingredient while shopping for their children.

Below the "Simulated Blueberry Bagels" product label, the ingredients list describes "simulated blueberries" as containing sugar, corn syrup, corn cereal, cornstarch, palm oil, artificial flavor, brilliant blue FCF, allura red, and fast green FCF. The latter, commonly referred to as Green No. 2, is a banned food dye in the U.S. Brilliant blue FCF and allura red (aka Red 40) are part of a group of six food dyes the FDA is trying to phase out of the U.S. food system by the end of 2026.

"Today I learned you can make fake blueberries," wrote one Facebook user on a post about the bagels in a group geared toward dye-free living. "Why would anyone put that in their body?" another user asked. A third user in the group posted a photo of a blueberry bagel bag they purchased at a U.S. Costco, which listed dried blueberries in lieu of the simulated version.