5 Food Dyes That Are Banned In The US

The flavor of food is highly important to satisfaction, but don't discount the impact that its appearance can have on your taste buds. Specifically, the color of food can affect your flavor perceptions or even create a negative association in your mind when it doesn't match the anticipated taste. Because of this phenomenon, artificial dyes are often added to foods to make them more appealing.

Advertisement

The first synthetic food coloring was developed in the 1850s as a means to avoid the cost of more expensive natural food dyes. As more synthetic dyes became available, it was discovered that some contained harmful ingredients. To keep consumers safe, the Pure Food and Drug Act was implemented in 1906 to prohibit the use of dangerous additives, including dyes. Next came the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938. This legislation gave power to the the Food and Drug Administration pertaining to the regulation of food dyes and additives along with consumables in general. Over the years, certain food color additives were deemed unsafe for consumption, including Butter Yellow, Orange No.1, Violet No. 1, Green No. 2, and most recently, Red No. 3. While there are plenty of natural substitutes that can replace artificial food coloring (such as matcha and beetroot powder), they may lack the potency and convenience of artificial additives.

Advertisement