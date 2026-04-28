Is That Really Ariana Grande In This Throwback Chili's Video?

Ariana Grande is once again the topic of buzz, and this time, it's for an unexpected, years-old collaboration with Chili's. An old video has resurfaced on social media showing what appears to be a remarkably different-looking Grande waiting on tables and singing to guests at one of the chain's locations.

🚨 ARIANA GRANDE WORKS AS A CHILI'S WAITRESS — AND PEOPLE ARE LOSING IT OVER HOW DIFFERENT SHE LOOKS An old video is resurfacing... and people can't believe what they're seeing. Ariana Grande working tables at a Chili's in Encino for a fundraiser singing "Happy Birthday" to... pic.twitter.com/bdwtlADDW0 — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) April 28, 2026

If she looks unrecognizable in the video, that's because it's from way back in 2010, when she was just 17 years old. She's sporting the same red hair she had as Cat Valentine, her breakout role in Nickelodeon's "Victorious," and her face didn't yet have the definition people typically develop in their 20s. Her voice as she sings "Happy Birthday," however, is unmistakable, so watching with the sound on should be enough to dispel any doubts that this is, in fact, the actress and pop star.

While many replies under the post inappropriately comment on her appearance, other social media takes have been much more positive. One TikTok user, for example, shared the video and wrote in the caption, "oh she was serving in multiple ways!" A comment on another TikTok video said, "everything Ari does is a cultural reset." For Arianators who might be confused at the thought of her being around Chili's iconic baby back ribs, don't worry — this happened three years before Grande became a vegan.