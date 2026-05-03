Chefs Warn About This Common Habit At Mexican Restaurants

Too often, we tend to stick to our favorites when dining at Mexican restaurants, missing out on a range of strikingly rich cuisine. It's an understandable approach, but ordering the same dishes on every visit is actually one of the common mistakes diners make at Mexican restaurants. Sure, not every meal needs to be a culinary adventure, but trying something new can lead to happy discoveries. "If you approach the menu with curiosity and trust, the whole experience will be even more rewarding," says Chef Alex Tellez of Philadelphia's Sor Ynez.

One reason for staying with the same dish is familiarity, especially if you've mostly eaten at Mexican chains. "Mexican-inspired" outlets make up about 10% of all U.S. restaurants, and almost half of them fall into fast food, Tex-Mex, food truck, or taco-focused categories (via Pew Research Center). The cuisine's reputation for spice-laden dishes and cooking with meats such as tripe or beef tongue may also dissuade eaters who aren't acquainted with recipes featuring them.

While spice and offal cuts have their place in Mexican cuisine, there's so much more to explore. Gerardo Duarte, the executive chef of Mayahuel in Astoria, New York, agrees. "Experienced guests understand the diversity of the cuisine. Dishes like pulpo encacahuatado or our tuna tartare with avocado purée, mango, salsa macha, and crispy sweet potato chicharrón highlight that," he explains.

The next time you're at a Mexican eatery, spend some time parsing through the menu or asking the staff for recommendations. There are dozens of Mexican dishes, like chiles rellenos, that should be on every foodie's bucket list.