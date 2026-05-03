How Long Is Refrigerated Egg Salad Safe To Eat?

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Egg salad is a quick and easy (usually) lunch classic. It can be saved in the fridge until it's ready to use on a sandwich with a side of potato chips or enjoyed with some greens for a full-on salad. But if you just prepared an egg salad and have some leftover to store in the fridge, it's important to know how long it can stay there. According to FoodSafety.gov, your egg salad can last in the fridge for three to five days when stored at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. If the temperature is too high, you'll fall in the "danger zone" between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit when bacteria reproduce more quickly, significantly adding to food spoilage. And once the bacteria have taken hold, you don't want anything to do with the stuff.

To keep your egg salad as fresh as possible, you'll want to keep it covered in an airtight container to avoid the circulating air in the fridge (this can increase the possibility of airborne mold or bacteria contamination). Bacteria and mold require oxygen to grow, so the less oxygen your egg salad is exposed to, the better. If you want to have an egg salad on deck but aren't sure when you'll eat it, you can always stock the fridge with hard-boiled eggs, because they'll last up to a week in the shell, and you can simply shell them and mix them with your favorite ingredients to create a quick egg salad right whenever you're ready to eat it.