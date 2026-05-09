The Oven Temperature That's Key For Tasty Prime Rib

Prime rib is one of those perfect meals for a large party or holiday celebration. It's super tender, juicy, and full of amazing beefy flavor. But it can also intimidating to cook since it's a pretty big chunk of (pricey) meat. When not done correctly, it can come out dry and lacking flavor. But when you do it right, you can get something that's perfectly melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Arguably the most important part of the process for your homemade prime rib recipe is getting the cooking temperature correct, and the best temperature is 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

While this method does take longer, it's definitely worth the wait for the best tender prime rib you may have ever had. You'll want to calculate 15 minutes of cook time per pound to get to a perfect medium-rare. And you can do a reverse sear to get a nice crispy crust after you've cooked it through. To do this, simply let the roast rest to redistribute juices after it comes out of the oven, then sear it in oil in a hot pan for a few minutes on each side to build the crust. Some argue that first searing the raw meat will help lock in juices, but it's not really true, so you're better off cooking it in the oven first, then searing it for maximum juiciness.