The Method Behind Texas Roadhouse's Melt-In-Your-Mouth Prime Rib

Prime rib shines with a rub of soy sauce, sugar, and spices to balance out acidity and penetrate the meat with flavor. According to Texas Roadhouse, it's imperative to use kosher salt. The roast should be rubbed from bottom to top, covering all sides. Once it's covered, let it refrigerate and marinate for at least eight hours, but overnight is best. Ultimately, you want prime rib to cook low and slow, at about 300 degrees Fahrenheit, but you should let it sit out at room temperature for a few hours before it goes into the oven. Otherwise, you may over cook the exterior before the interior even heats up.

To ensure a good cook, use a meat thermometer that stays in the cut as it cooks, if possible. Place the thermometer in the center of the meat because that gives you the best judgement of how well the meat is cooked, according to Texas Roadhouse. Ultimately, you want the interior of the roast to get to about 135 degrees Fahrenheit for rare or about 150 for medium. And keep in mind the temp will rise about four to five degrees as it rests. About 15 minutes is ideal to let the juice redistribute before you serve it. When you do, if you've followed the directions, it should be succulent with the fat having melted perfectly throughout the cut. Sure, you can pull out the good cutlery, but you may only need a butter knife to cut this super tender, Texas Roadhouse-inspired prime rib.