Want Better Salsa? Don't Skip This Tomato Prep Step
Real salsa fans know it's often worth leaving the store-bought offerings on the supermarket shelf and crafting their own tasty salsas at home. In many ways, the process is relatively simple. However, there are a few tips and tricks that help separate the salsa stars from more disappointing dips. Among the most straightforward to implement is removing the tomato's seeds before integrating it with the rest of the salsa ingredients.
Forgetting to remove the seeds is a classic mistake many people make when making homemade salsa. The primary concern is their water content. Seeds, and the gel clinging to them, can add unanticipated extra water to your salsa as the dip sits. Although this won't be very noticeable immediately, it'll get worse the longer the salsa rests (a vital step for melding flavors), meaning the true damage won't be apparent until it's too late to do anything about it.
Getting the seeds out of tomatoes is a relatively simple process. Some cut the tomato into quarters before scooping out the seeds with a spoon, while others simply squeeze halved tomatoes out over a dish or trash can until the seeds and water have been fully removed. The seed removal doesn't have to be total, either. Even eliminating a portion of them will improve the texture and consistency of your salsa substantially compared to leaving them all in.
Seeds aren't always (or the only) enemy
Before you add scooping seeds to your tomato prep for every dish, it's vital to note that other dishes actually benefit from leaving them in. In soups or sauces, where flavor is paramount, and a bit of extra water isn't a concern, they can add a mouthwatering umami element and a nutritional boost. Even when they're left in, it's still crucial to blend them well to avoid unpleasant crunchy bits amid your otherwise smooth recipe.
Of course, there's more to salsa than just the quality of the tomatoes, as the many other common mistakes in this simple dish reveal. Many home cooks use the wrong balance of key ingredients and flavor profiles, including salt, spice, and acid level. Skipping out on fresh herbs or citrus is also a frequent mistake that should be avoided.
No matter which of our amazing salsa recipes you decide to try, your tomato prep is a key factor in how the final result comes out. With this in mind, take a few extra seconds to deseed your tomatoes.