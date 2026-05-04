Want Better Salsa? Don't Skip This Tomato Prep Step

Real salsa fans know it's often worth leaving the store-bought offerings on the supermarket shelf and crafting their own tasty salsas at home. In many ways, the process is relatively simple. However, there are a few tips and tricks that help separate the salsa stars from more disappointing dips. Among the most straightforward to implement is removing the tomato's seeds before integrating it with the rest of the salsa ingredients.

Forgetting to remove the seeds is a classic mistake many people make when making homemade salsa. The primary concern is their water content. Seeds, and the gel clinging to them, can add unanticipated extra water to your salsa as the dip sits. Although this won't be very noticeable immediately, it'll get worse the longer the salsa rests (a vital step for melding flavors), meaning the true damage won't be apparent until it's too late to do anything about it.

Getting the seeds out of tomatoes is a relatively simple process. Some cut the tomato into quarters before scooping out the seeds with a spoon, while others simply squeeze halved tomatoes out over a dish or trash can until the seeds and water have been fully removed. The seed removal doesn't have to be total, either. Even eliminating a portion of them will improve the texture and consistency of your salsa substantially compared to leaving them all in.