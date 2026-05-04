Does Scoring Steak Make It More Tender?

One look at the butcher's counter or the meat department will make clear that there's no single definition of steak. In fact, while there's no official count, dozens of beef cuts can be sold as steaks. That includes cuts that are very tender, along with others that are naturally tough and chewy (here's a guide to which is which). Often, cheaper steaks are tougher, while more expensive ones like filet mignon are practically buttery when cooked carefully.

Even regardless of the natural chewiness or tenderness of the meat, there are ways to tenderize tough meat, and one of the best is scoring it, or lightly cutting slits through the steak. To score a steak for maximum effect, use a sharp knife to make a series of cuts no more than about ⅛ of an inch deep, ¼ of an inch apart from each other, across the meat. Then repeat running in the other direction, so that there's a grid of shallow cuts. Repeat that on the other side of the meat, too, for the best tenderizing.

While flank steak is still one of the tougher cuts of beef, scoring will help make it more tender (and more easily chewed). Other cheaper cuts like hangar steak will also benefit from scoring. Cooked without tenderizing, these cuts won't do very well on the grill — they'll get too chewy — but scoring them is an easy way to prepare the steak for grilling.