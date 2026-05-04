This Was Once America's Best-Selling Ale — Now It's Nearly Vanished

The next time you sidle up to your favorite bar in search of the latest craft beer, take a moment to peruse the forgotten options. In our list of vintage beers that vanished from America's fridges, we commended Genesee Cream Ale for its drinkability and flavor. While The Genesee Brewing Company has been around since 1878, its cream ale only hit the market in 1960. The beer was wildly popular in the decades after its release but doesn't have the same effect on modern consumers. According to Beer Advocate, Genesee Cream Ale is currently ranked at 207 in the cream ale category, while it landed in 39,355th place in the general beer category.

Cream ales toe the line between ales and lagers, which are distinct due to variations in the fermentation process. While it's not exactly impossible to get (this writer spied some cans in a beer cooler on a recent outing), Genesee Cream Ale has been relegated to a nostalgic beer, something a youngster might order because they remember their dad or grandfather throwing them back. As you may have guessed, there's no cream in cream ale (and if there was — ew). Instead, the name is a reference to the beer's smoothness, which is coupled with a subtle but discernible flavor sometimes absent from similar brews.