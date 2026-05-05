This Brazilian Burger Takes 'Loaded' To A Whole Other Level
In the United States, there's a certain sense of pride in making and enjoying some outrageous fast food hamburgers. From burgers with Oreos and Spam to nine-patty behemoths and flavor combos like bacon and peanut butter, there are plenty of unique fast food burgers worth trying. Few, however, are as loaded as the X-tudo burger, a Brazilian classic that's practically two or three meals between two buns.
The X-tudo burger, which translates to "with everything" or "cheese everything," originated in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. It doesn't have a well-documented history or even a set list of ingredients, but as the name implies, there's always a tower of toppings. Deli ham, prosciutto, chicken, shredded pork, sausages, shoestring potatoes, bacon, and fried eggs are commonly featured on the burger. Another unique Brazilian twist is adding texture in the form of corn, panko, or a breaded patty. Interestingly, ground meat isn't actually essential to an X-tudo burger, as "burger" refers more to a sandwich on round buns in Brazil.
The Brazilian X-tudo burger is a towering delight
While there are plenty of Brazilian dishes you need to try, the South American nation is particularly famous for its fabulous meat and barbecue cuisine. Some Brazilian steakhouses and restaurants in the U.S. offer X-tudo burgers. New York City's Pao De Queijo in Queens serves a burger with ham, cheese, bacon, egg, calabresa sausage, corn, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Phew!
If you can't find a nearby spot that makes an X-tudo burger, or simply don't think you could fit one in your stomach (we won't blame you), you should still make an effort to visit some of the best Brazilian Steakhouses in the United States. You could also try making your own X-tudo, in which case you should read up on burger recipes that will make you king of the cookout. A trusted burger recipe could serve as the base of your X-tudo — just be sure to bring an extra shopping bag when you load up on all of the Brazilian classic's many ingredients.