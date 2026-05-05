This Brazilian Burger Takes 'Loaded' To A Whole Other Level

In the United States, there's a certain sense of pride in making and enjoying some outrageous fast food hamburgers. From burgers with Oreos and Spam to nine-patty behemoths and flavor combos like bacon and peanut butter, there are plenty of unique fast food burgers worth trying. Few, however, are as loaded as the X-tudo burger, a Brazilian classic that's practically two or three meals between two buns.

The X-tudo burger, which translates to "with everything" or "cheese everything," originated in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. It doesn't have a well-documented history or even a set list of ingredients, but as the name implies, there's always a tower of toppings. Deli ham, prosciutto, chicken, shredded pork, sausages, shoestring potatoes, bacon, and fried eggs are commonly featured on the burger. Another unique Brazilian twist is adding texture in the form of corn, panko, or a breaded patty. Interestingly, ground meat isn't actually essential to an X-tudo burger, as "burger" refers more to a sandwich on round buns in Brazil.