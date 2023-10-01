The Most Outrageous Fast Food Burgers In History

No business is more amenable to the introduction of truly outrageous creations than the fast food industry. After all, the oversaturation of fast food chains in the U.S. (and around the world) has created a hypercompetitive market — one where no culinary creation is out of the realm of possibility if it grabs consumers' attention (and their cash). Even if a select few over-the-top menu items could be described as having gone too far in the past, there's always some mad genius-type concoction waiting in the wings at your local quick-service joint.

The fast food landscape is littered with prominent examples of ridiculous and bizarre product introductions. There's no shortage of mind-boggling menu items to be found across the fast food spectrum — including those that failed to make a lasting impact (hey, Whopperito!). And while we'd love to dive deep into the most preposterously extravagant fast food menu items of all time period, we decided to winnow our focus down to the most outrageous burgers in fast food history instead.

There's been a literal bounty of absurdly ostentatious burgers released since the dawn of fast food. With that in mind, we've assembled a list of those truly ridiculous burger-based culinary creations from the fast food arena. From eye-catching monstrosities to true head-scratchers, here are the most outrageous fast food burgers in history.