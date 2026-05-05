McDonald's Filet-O-Fish packs plenty of interesting trivia between its steamed bun, distinctive square patty, and quirky half-slice of cheese. Introduced in the 1960s as a response to burger sales that dipped during Lent, the fish sandwich was the first addition to McDonald's original menu. Since then, a series of small modifications have made the Filet-O-Fish the iconic fast food fixture it is today.

Changes over time have included the addition of the half cheese slice, swapping halibut for more cost-effective and ecologically sustainable fish options, and updates to the price and packaging. The Filet-O-Fish has also been the subject of some entertaining marketing campaigns, as well as a brief disappearance from the menu in the 1990s, which was soon reversed.

One of the few modifications to McDonald's long-running seafood offering was the limited introduction of a double-patty variation in certain regions, often seen during Lent. However, this is more of an upgrade, and the original single-patty iteration endures. It's unlikely the fast food giant is going to voluntarily tweak a product that has been so successful for so long. Most fans love it as-is, even if Donald Trump wishes the Filet-O-Fish had more tartar sauce.