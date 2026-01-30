The One Upgrade President Trump Would Make To McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald Trump's love for McDonald's is no secret. In addition to the fast food titan supplying a significant share of his diet and, by extension, the diet of subordinates and visitors around him, the Golden Arches have appeared in various other aspects of his public life. A McDonald's advertisement from 2002 closes on a bizarrely prescient note with Trump and Grimace (the chain's purple blob-like mascot) staring out of a Trump tower window and the former saying, "Together, Grimace, we could own this town." Two decades and one presidential term later, we find Trump working the fryer and serving fries to handpicked customers on his campaign trail. The president has only had good things to say about McDonald's, so it was a little surprising when he had notes for the Filet-O-Fish, one of his most-oft-ordered burgers. "You could do a little more tartar sauce, though, please. Seriously," Trump said while speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington, D.C.

The request for more sauce in the Filet-O-Fish could be one of Trump's most successful bipartisan ideas yet. Fans of the iconic fish sandwich have regularly brought up the paltry smudge of tartar that it comes with. "In my years of experience, three out of four do not have enough tartar sauce," said u/WhiteNoyes on Reddit. Some have felt similarly shortchanged by Filet-O-Fish's half slice of cheese. Fortunately, you can always ask for more sauce on the burger (like Trump does) or get a bigger Filet-O-Fish by ordering an extra patty. In fact, Trump makes mods to some of his other favorite McDonald's orders as well.