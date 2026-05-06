This Hawaiian Gas Station Chain Serves Some Of The Best Fried Chicken In The US, According To Reddit
Some gas station foods you should probably never eat — for example, the nacho cheese might be a little sketchy and the refrigerated sandwiches improperly stored. But, similar to Casey's, which makes a Barn Burner pizza that impressed Andrew Zimmern, the spot we're focusing on today doesn't serve up your standard gas station grub. According to Reddit, some of the best fried chicken in the U.S. comes from a Hawaiian chain called Minit Stop. The brand's chicken skewers took the Hawaii slot when we named the best gas station food in every state, but the people of Reddit are absolutely bonkers for Minit Stop's fried chicken.
One Reddit user wrote that Minit Stop "[is] on my top-ten list of 'best fried chicken I've ever eaten.'" On another Reddit thread, a commenter wrote, "Yes — it's gas station fried chicken. But it's really good gas station fried chicken. And it tastes good at any temperature." The key to this beloved Minit Stop staple is its secret spice mix. Every piece is also dredged and fried fresh at each location. In yet another Reddit thread, one user summed it up best: "Minit Stop is, if anything, under-rated ... It's easily top-5 in my book. And that list includes Thomas Keller's buttermilk lemon thyme fried chicken in Napa and Dion's in Key West. Hawaii has great fast food in general ... And places like Minit Stop deserve a Bib Gourmand from Michelin."
What else is on Minit Stop's menu?
Minit Stop operates under the umbrella of Hawaii Petroleum, a second-generation family business that also includes Ohana Fuels and Hawaii Fueling Network. What would eventually become Minit Stop began as Ohana Fuels, Maui's first self-service gas station, open since 1978. The first Minit Stop store opened in Kahului on Maui in 1982. Recognized as the area's first convenience store with hot food, it quickly became known for its Maui Fried Chicken and potato wedges. It now has 18 locations, mostly on the north and east sides of the Big Island, as well as around north and central Maui.
While Minit Stop's fried chicken and potato wedges are still the local favorite, it offers plenty more to choose from, whether you're grabbing something for a mellow afternoon at the beach or you're rushing to the airport. For a truly Hawaiian treat from the Hot Grab & Go menu, try the Spam musubi — a thick slice of Spam placed over rice and wrapped in seaweed. It also sells a number of quick fried bites, like empanadas, egg rolls, fried burritos, and tornados — which are sort of a cross between an empanada and a pizza roll.
Minit Stop also offers full hot meals and plates, from chicken katsu to roast pork to hamburger steak. Sides include steamed rice, corn, and macaroni salad. You can even snag a fresh sandwich and salad from the deli. But if you take Reddit's advice, the fried chicken should definitely be your first pick.