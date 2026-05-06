This Hawaiian Gas Station Chain Serves Some Of The Best Fried Chicken In The US, According To Reddit

Some gas station foods you should probably never eat — for example, the nacho cheese might be a little sketchy and the refrigerated sandwiches improperly stored. But, similar to Casey's, which makes a Barn Burner pizza that impressed Andrew Zimmern, the spot we're focusing on today doesn't serve up your standard gas station grub. According to Reddit, some of the best fried chicken in the U.S. comes from a Hawaiian chain called Minit Stop. The brand's chicken skewers took the Hawaii slot when we named the best gas station food in every state, but the people of Reddit are absolutely bonkers for Minit Stop's fried chicken.

One Reddit user wrote that Minit Stop "[is] on my top-ten list of 'best fried chicken I've ever eaten.'" On another Reddit thread, a commenter wrote, "Yes — it's gas station fried chicken. But it's really good gas station fried chicken. And it tastes good at any temperature." The key to this beloved Minit Stop staple is its secret spice mix. Every piece is also dredged and fried fresh at each location. In yet another Reddit thread, one user summed it up best: "Minit Stop is, if anything, under-rated ... It's easily top-5 in my book. And that list includes Thomas Keller's buttermilk lemon thyme fried chicken in Napa and Dion's in Key West. Hawaii has great fast food in general ... And places like Minit Stop deserve a Bib Gourmand from Michelin."