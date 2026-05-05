The Grilling Mistake That Can Make You Sick

The next time you fire up the grill, make sure you've got two pairs of tongs. One of the most dangerous mistakes you can make while cooking involves cross-contamination, or the transfer of harmful bacteria between food items. If you're using the same pair of tongs for both raw and cooked meat, microbes like salmonella and listeria can essentially hitch a ride and contaminate the food you're about to eat.

High heat typically kills these bacteria, but the frequent back-and-forth movement of your tongs doesn't guarantee that the parts touching the food will stay at the temperatures needed to eliminate the pathogens. There's a good chance that the utensil will hover in the "danger zone": a range of temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria grow most rapidly. According to the USDA, foodborne pathogens can double in number in just 20 minutes under those conditions. When you take cooked food away from the intense heat of the grill, it becomes a lot less hostile to the bacteria multiplying on your tongs, and the risk of cross contamination increases significantly.

The effects these pathogens can have on your health can range from bouts of diarrhea to life-threatening sicknesses. In the late 1990s, for instance, an outbreak of listeria traced back to Sara Lee forced the company to recall 35 million pounds of meat products. The illnesses it caused resulted in 21 deaths.