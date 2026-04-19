How 35 Million Pounds Of Recalled Meat Shook One Major Brand

However you slice it, 35 million pounds of meat is a massive amount. Unfortunately, that's roughly how much the Sara Lee Corporation had to pull off of grocery shelves back in the late 1990s because its products were tied to one of the deadliest food-related outbreaks in U.S. history. Among the many brands impacted by the recall were Ball Park franks, Sara Lee Deli Meat, and Mr. Turkey.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 50 cases of illnesses caused by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes were reported across 11 states from August 1998 to January 1999. Investigations found that the infections resulted from contaminated hot dogs and deli meats, and by June 1999, the outbreak was traced back to a processing plant of the Sara Lee-owned Bil Mar Foods (via the Chicago Tribune). By then, the number of confirmed cases had ballooned to 100 illnesses, along with 15 deaths. A 2025 report in Food Safety Magazine later put the final estimates at 101 illnesses, 21 total deaths, and 6 miscarriages caused by the tainted meat.

How did the deadly outbreak happen? According to a 1999 report by the CDC, the most likely culprit was a refrigeration unit (via Food Ingredients Online). Inspectors found listeria on equipment across the entire plant, and the refrigeration unit was the only piece of machinery that came into contact with the contaminated hot dogs. At some point during operations, the unit was removed from the building in smaller sections, and the theory was that the movement of these pieces inadvertently spread the bacteria throughout the plant.