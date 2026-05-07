Why Are Some Watermelon Seeds White?

One of the most instantly recognizable tastes of summer is that of a juicy, ripe watermelon (a fruit you should probably eat more of due to its various benefits). But as you enjoy this hydrating, nutrient-rich treat, you may find yourself wondering about the seeds. Some are hard and black, but others are soft and white. It turns out the reason for this is a simple matter of plant biology.

The seeds studded throughout the watermelon's flesh don't all mature at the same rate. Even as most of the fruit and its seeds are ready to harvest, there's generally a small portion that are still underdeveloped. These are the softer, paler seeds you may notice, particularly in so-called "seedless" watermelon varieties. Those are bred to not develop the hard black seeds that can make eating the fruit more challenging.

There are occasional exceptions to this explanation for white seeds. They include unique heirloom varieties such as Odell's Large White watermelon, which naturally produces white mature seeds. However, these are relatively uncommon, particularly when it comes to commercially grown melons.