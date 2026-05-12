Why You Should Wait Until After Searing Steak To Add This Popular Seasoning

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Timing is everything when it comes to searing steak the right way. If you're as much a fan of black pepper's punch as you are its more nuanced notes, one of the best things you can do is wait until your steak's off the heat before seasoning it with the popular spice. By adding it after the sear, you can prevent flavor loss caused by two factors: time and temperature.

If you've ever wondered why some restaurants grind pepper at your table, it's likely because they want you to enjoy the seasoning at its best. Once the spice is ground or cracked, the volatile compounds that give it pungency and flavor dissipate fairly quickly. Meanwhile, oxidation further dulls the taste. To get the most robust flavors, you'll need to mitigate these effects by minimizing air exposure. That usually means adding freshly ground pepper shortly before serving your steak.

Some of black pepper's flavors can also be lost when exposed to heat, so there's a risk of weakening its potency if you season beforehand. High searing temperatures may cause the spice to become a little bitter as well, but some people might like the balance it brings to the steak's overall flavor profile. If you're one of those folks, feel free to season the meat just before it hits the pan, instead. For best results, try different coarseness levels for the pepper — the right grind can have a major effect on your dining experience.