Why Are Corona Beer Bottles Clear?

When your eyes scan the beer cooler at the liquor store or scope out what others are sipping on at a bar, there's no denying one beer tends to stand out: Corona, a Mexican beer that's been refreshing thirsty drinkers for more than a century. The reason that it catches your eye is because it's in a clear bottle, which shows off the golden beer inside. This isn't an accident or random design choice; it's a targeted marketing strategy that's been paying off for decades.

The primary reason behind using clear bottles is simply to differentiate it from other brands, nearly all of which are sold in green or brown glass bottles. The clear bottle makes it instantly recognizable, while other brands require checking out a label to see which is which. That can be a significant advantage in the world of lighter, refreshing beers, many of which have otherwise similar taste.

Showcasing the beer's vibrant golden hue was also a top goal. The brand was named for the sun's halo (not the crown that graces the bottle), and the sunny yellow color of the liquid further distinguished it from paler, less flavorful light beers or darker, heavier ones.