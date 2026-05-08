Why Are Corona Beer Bottles Clear?
When your eyes scan the beer cooler at the liquor store or scope out what others are sipping on at a bar, there's no denying one beer tends to stand out: Corona, a Mexican beer that's been refreshing thirsty drinkers for more than a century. The reason that it catches your eye is because it's in a clear bottle, which shows off the golden beer inside. This isn't an accident or random design choice; it's a targeted marketing strategy that's been paying off for decades.
The primary reason behind using clear bottles is simply to differentiate it from other brands, nearly all of which are sold in green or brown glass bottles. The clear bottle makes it instantly recognizable, while other brands require checking out a label to see which is which. That can be a significant advantage in the world of lighter, refreshing beers, many of which have otherwise similar taste.
Showcasing the beer's vibrant golden hue was also a top goal. The brand was named for the sun's halo (not the crown that graces the bottle), and the sunny yellow color of the liquid further distinguished it from paler, less flavorful light beers or darker, heavier ones.
A marketing strategy that's not without risks
The branding strategy doesn't come without its tradeoffs, however. The reason other beer companies use green or brown bottles isn't for design sensibility. Instead, it's to maintain freshness and quality longer. When beer is exposed to light, it can start to degrade, creating that unmistakable "skunked" aroma and taste. Although the principle that light (and not temperature changes) skunks beer was realized after Corona was invented, the company continued to take the risk of its beer skunking faster in exchange for the branding benefits the clear bottle provided. It's also speculated that one of the reasons we add limes to Coronas is because the citrus boost can cover up any less-than-desirable skunkiness notes from the beer itself.
Corona is relatively unique in its use of clear bottles, but it's not the only brand to make the move. Fellow clear-bottlers include similarly beach-oriented Landshark or competitors in the Mexican beer market, such as Modelo and Estrella Jalisco. Even Miller High Life, the so-called "Champagne of Beers", is sold in clear bottles, a tradition from its earliest days when it was used to show the drink's clarity.
So the next time you see someone sipping on a Corona and find your eye drawn to the clear bottle and richly golden beer, know that this isn't an accident. It's part of a long-running strategy to market the brand as distinctive and fresh, even if quality falls off a bit faster.