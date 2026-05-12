What's So Special About Blue Lobsters?

Lobsters are a delicious, decadent undersea treat that have become a staple at any top-notch seafood spot. For those with a craving for the crustaceans, there are over a dozen types of lobster that are all cooked in their own way and have their own unique flavors. One of the most special lobsters are not the classic red, but rather a brilliant shade of blue. This is because of a genetic condition that only affects around 1 out of every 2 million lobsters (via Twisted Sifter).

While lobsters are actually more of a slightly greenish brown in the wild — they only turn bright red after being boiled — some have abnormalities that cause them to turn yellow, or even a mixture of colors. Blue lobsters are more common than the incredibly rare orange lobster that Red Lobster rescued, but there's another problem thinning out the blue lobster numbers: camouflage (or lack thereof). While a brown-green lobster can lurk in the sediment and seaweed, an electric blue little guy is easy pickings; it's estimated only 1 in 200 million lobsters are both born blue and live long enough to land in a lobster trap.