What Happens To Leftover Krispy Kreme Doughnuts?

The Krispy Kreme conveyor belt's seemingly endless stream of fresh, glazed doughnuts makes it clear the chain produces an incredible quantity every day. But what happens to those that are still uneaten when the store closes? Even if you agree that doughnuts taste best fresh (which is one of the reasons why Krispy Kreme doughnuts taste so good), you'd probably rather see the day-old treats get eaten rather than tossed in the trash. One untold truth of Krispy Kreme is that what happens to leftover doughnuts actually depends on where the store is located.

On the company's U.K. website, its FAQ section clearly explains what happens to the unsold doughnuts at the end of the day: "At the majority of our sites any unsold or unacceptable quality doughnuts are recycled by Leafield Feeds Ltd to be used as a component of animal feed. 25% of our company food waste is sent for Anaerobic Digestion and converted into bio-fuel and overall 94% of our food waste is diverted from landfill." On top of this, U.K. Krispy Kremes also use a tool that plans customer demand to reduce food waste.

The FAQ section on the U.S. Krispy Kreme website, however, lacks any information related to food waste. The company's 2024 Responsibility Fact Sheet does state that it generated 29,499 tons of food waste that year but diverted 40% of it from the landfill. How it did so is unclear.