The Unique But Genius Way Gordon Ramsay Adds Cheese To His Burgers
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When you're looking for the opinion of a chef who's not afraid to sugarcoat things, you turn to Gordon Ramsay. In his time on television, he has come up with some of the worst insults ever, but Ramsay's cooking chops make up for his less-than-cuddly personality. Although Ramsay was roasted for using so much butter to make a burger, his way of crafting the cheesiest burger is ingenious.
In a YouTube Short, Ramsay explains the unique way he ensures his burgers are covered in melty cheese. One Gordon Ramsay burger recipe calls for placing cheese inside the burger patty, but in his video demonstration, he places the slice directly on a pan and leaves it until "it's going gooey." Then, he seasons the slice with salt and presses the bottom bun directly into the melted cheese, using the bread to pick up every last bit.
Commenters on his video had a positive response, but one of the top comments reads, "Never try this unless you have a high-quality nonstick pan, or a brand-new nonstick pan." It's a valid point — Ramsay's slice melts and comes off the pan's surface perfectly because he's using top-of-the-line cookware from HexClad (for which he is a brand ambassador). If your pans aren't up to snuff, you might end up with sticky or burned cheese instead of a perfectly concocted burger base.
Keep in mind some important cheesy considerations
If you want to try Gordon Ramsay's cheeseburger tip, there are certain fromage and patty combinations that are better than others. Keeping the chef's pan-melting method in mind, it's best to opt for a cheese that will properly bubble up and adhere to the bun.
Ramsay doesn't disclose what kind of cheese he uses in the video, but it could be cheddar, which is a perfect addition to burgers. Cheddar is a versatile slice that comes in a spectrum of flavors — the sharper it is, the bolder and punchier its taste will be. Cheddar is also considered a young cheese, a category known for its melty-ness. Other delicious varieties in this realm include brie, Gouda, Monterey Jack, and fontina. Monterey Jack's mildness is a great choice for burgers with bold flavors, and Gouda could be delicious on top of a turkey burger.
While Ramsay's YouTube Short doesn't touch upon cheese-melting strategies, there are some important considerations when using certain store-bought cheeses. Slices are perfect for dropping into the pan, but some processed shredded cheese options contain anti-caking preservatives, which can prevent sufficient melting. Shredded cheese also melts much quicker than slices. To give your burger the gooiest, Ramsay-approved bite, you may opt to shred or slice your own cheese (and make sure you have that good nonstick pan too!).