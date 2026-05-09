The Unique But Genius Way Gordon Ramsay Adds Cheese To His Burgers

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When you're looking for the opinion of a chef who's not afraid to sugarcoat things, you turn to Gordon Ramsay. In his time on television, he has come up with some of the worst insults ever, but Ramsay's cooking chops make up for his less-than-cuddly personality. Although Ramsay was roasted for using so much butter to make a burger, his way of crafting the cheesiest burger is ingenious.

In a YouTube Short, Ramsay explains the unique way he ensures his burgers are covered in melty cheese. One Gordon Ramsay burger recipe calls for placing cheese inside the burger patty, but in his video demonstration, he places the slice directly on a pan and leaves it until "it's going gooey." Then, he seasons the slice with salt and presses the bottom bun directly into the melted cheese, using the bread to pick up every last bit.

Commenters on his video had a positive response, but one of the top comments reads, "Never try this unless you have a high-quality nonstick pan, or a brand-new nonstick pan." It's a valid point — Ramsay's slice melts and comes off the pan's surface perfectly because he's using top-of-the-line cookware from HexClad (for which he is a brand ambassador). If your pans aren't up to snuff, you might end up with sticky or burned cheese instead of a perfectly concocted burger base.