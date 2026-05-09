This Simple Italian Pasta Is Al Pacino's Go-To

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Al Pacino's legacy could be viewed as Hollywood royalty. With roles under his belt such as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" films, Tony Montana in "Scarface," and Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in "Scent of a Woman," Pacino is an icon in the film industry. But his unassuming Italian roots run deep. Born in New York City to Sicilian immigrants and raised in a modest home by his mother and grandparents in The Bronx, he was likely brought up having plenty of pasta on the table. And even as an adult, when he's dining in an Italian restaurant, he has a hard time straying from a simple classic: spaghetti aglio e olio, or spaghetti with garlic and olive oil.

In his book "Positano The Amalfi Coast Cookbook: Travel Guide," author Daniel Bellino Zwicke recalled regularly serving Pacino at Barbetta Ristorante in New York City, where the actor would always order the pasta dish even though it wasn't on the menu. You could even say the dish is in his blood. Pacino is quoted as saying, "In America, most everybody who's Italian is half Italian. Except me. I'm all Italian. I'm mostly Sicilian, and I have a little bit of Neapolitan in me. You get your full dose with me" (via The Vintage News).

Spaghetti aglio e olio, in fact, hails from the region of Campania, where Naples is the capital. It's also a very affordable dish to make, requiring just three ingredients, so it would have been perfect for a poor Italian family like his to make regularly. And, although it originated in the southern part of Italy, it is popularly served all throughout the country, often with added ingredients.