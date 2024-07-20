What's The Most Popular Pasta Shape In Italy?

When you think of Italian cuisine, chances are pasta is one of the first things that comes to mind. There are countless iconic pasta dishes with simple yet mouthwatering sauces that find their way onto Italians' plates regularly. If you've ever been curious about how much pasta Italians eat, you may not be surprised to learn they enjoy more than any other nation. A 2022 Statista survey indicated that Italians consumed an average of about 23 kilograms (around 50 pounds) of pasta per person that year, with 17% also indicating in a 2023 survey that they eat the dish 6-7 days per week. With an estimated 350 types of pasta available, there are plenty of options, but Italians like to keep it simple. According to a survey of 1,057 Italians released in October 2023, via Statista, 70% named spaghetti as the type of pasta they consume the most often, with penne and fusilli taking second and third place, respectively.

Spaghetti is believed to have originated in the 12th century in Sicily. It looked a bit different then, with strands about twice the length they typically are today, which would certainly necessitate a fair bit of twirling of those cooked noodles. Since Italians have been enjoying the classic pasta for centuries, they've gotten good at figuring out just which sauces and preparation styles make for the most irresistible pasta dishes. Read on to learn how to eat spaghetti like a true Italian (hint: simplicity is key).