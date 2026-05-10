The Cooking Method For Soft 'Boiled' Eggs With Runny Yolks
Whether you're making a nice egg salad or just enjoying them peeled out of the shell with a little salt, hard-boiled eggs are pretty easy (and versatile). There are a few different ways to cook them, but if you want a hard-boiled egg with a soft/runny yolk center, you should try steaming it.
The beauty of steaming your eggs for a soft, unctuous, umami center is that you don't have to worry about the eggs knocking around in the pot as they boil (potentially breaking the shells), and it's super easy to set the time once the pan is good and hot. One simple mistake with soft-boiled eggs in a pot full of water has to do with timing — like what's the difference between a rolling boil and a nice simmer (which you would have to be constantly monitoring)? With steamed eggs you don't need to worry about it because they will lay above the water in a steamer basket, so there's no concern for them bumping into each other or into the side of the pot. Just get a good steam going, and set the timer.
How to steam eggs for perfectly soft yolks and beyond
To get started, you just need a pan with about an inch of water with a steamer basket directly over the water, so that it's not boiling over into the basket. Cover the pot until it's nice and steamy, with the water boiling, then add your eggs into the basket for six and a half minutes. You'll need to put them directly in an ice bath for a few minutes to stop the internal cooking once the timer hits, but they'll still be warm and gooey on the inside. Soft-boiled eggs will last a couple days in the fridge, but you may just want to use them right away for maximum flavor; soft yolk eggs cut in half are a great accoutrement to a ramen, or delicious with a side of toast.
When you're looking for slightly firmer yolks that are bright orange and spreadable, but not fully solid, set your timer for around 9 or 10 minutes. For a full-on hard yolk (still yellow and flaky in the center) that's great for egg salad, deviled eggs, etc., you'll want to steam them for 12 to 14 minutes.