The Cooking Method For Soft 'Boiled' Eggs With Runny Yolks

Whether you're making a nice egg salad or just enjoying them peeled out of the shell with a little salt, hard-boiled eggs are pretty easy (and versatile). There are a few different ways to cook them, but if you want a hard-boiled egg with a soft/runny yolk center, you should try steaming it.

The beauty of steaming your eggs for a soft, unctuous, umami center is that you don't have to worry about the eggs knocking around in the pot as they boil (potentially breaking the shells), and it's super easy to set the time once the pan is good and hot. One simple mistake with soft-boiled eggs in a pot full of water has to do with timing — like what's the difference between a rolling boil and a nice simmer (which you would have to be constantly monitoring)? With steamed eggs you don't need to worry about it because they will lay above the water in a steamer basket, so there's no concern for them bumping into each other or into the side of the pot. Just get a good steam going, and set the timer.